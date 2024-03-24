Although it is no longer a game that is so present on the radar, Palworld has continued to offer updates to users who have stayed to follow the adventures in those lands full of dangers in the form of monsters that can be captured to serve as allies. It is worth mentioning that at this point it can only be tested on consoles Xbox and PCbut that limitation could be about to change according to reports that have recently been shared across the internet.

Recently the director of the game and Pocketpair, Takuro Mizobehe told the media known as Bloomberg that the company is in talks to bring it to more platforms. So it is possible that we will see it on PlayStation consoles in the following months. Nintendo would be ruled out due to the fact that The Pokémon Company wants to take legal action against the game, so they wouldn't want to get involved in anything that could be considered disloyalty.

For his part, he mentioned that pocketpair would be open to considering partnership or acquisition offers, but that the company has not entered into purchase talks with Microsoft. This may sound a bit strange, since the game helped users on Game Pass increase wildly for a couple of weeks. As for the Steam platform, it became the most played game in years, with servers that could not cope due to the issue of going online.

Here statements of Mizobe:

We are and will continue to be a small studio. I want to make several small games. Big budget triple A games are not for us. Games are more fun when played with friends. A game without multiplayer just doesn't feel right in the era we live in today.

Remember that Palworld Is available in Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: It would be strange if the Nintendo Switch version were approved, given that now they want to sue the creators of this game. However, the fact that it comes to PlayStation is not strange, given that they have wanted to add it to their catalog for months.