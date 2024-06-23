Palworld It is currently only available on Xbox and PC but some believe it may also come to PS5. Especially after a message shared by the global community manager at Pocketpair on Twitter.

Although it does not say it clearly, there are certain details about its publication that suggest that the version for PlayStation 5 is on the way. The company could wait for a favorable occasion to make the announcement.

The message from this administrator, only known as @Bucky_cm, puts the name of Palworld between a pair of black and green hearts. According to some that suggests both PC and Xbox, where the game is currently available.

Then he says ‘I want to add more hearts, but I’m not sure what color would fit… hmm… how about…?’. It is then that he adds another pair of a different color, one light blue and the other white. Is this a warning?

At least the color white could be associated with the PS5, since it is the color of this console and a suggestion that Palworld I could get to this one. But what does light blue mean?

It’s a mystery. Pocketpair CEO and game creator Takuro Mizobe commented in mid-March 2024 that he wanted to bring the game to other platforms beyond PC and Xbox. However, he did not specify which ones it would be available in but it is possible that PS5 is one of them.

🖤💚🤍Palworld🤍💚🖤 I want to add more hearts, but not sure what color would fit…hmm…how about…. 🖤💚🤍💙Palworld💙🤍💚🖤 Looks good I think! 👀 —Bucky | Palworld (@Bucky_cm) June 22, 2024

Regardless of what Palworld Whether it comes to PS5 or not, it is already a success on the platforms where it is currently. As of February 2024, it had sold more than 15 million copies on Steam, making it a best-seller on PC.

What about Xbox? In that sense, it exceeded 10 million units sold. If it reaches the PlayStation 5 it could well ensure many more sales. So all you have to do is be patient.

Apart from Palworld We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.