At the beginning of the year, one of the games that caused the most controversy and fury in the industry was Palworldwhich became quite popular in a very short time, and that is due to its interesting mechanics in which we can use style monsters. Pokemon combining them with weapons and survival. And although it has already lost a significant number of players, it seems that it wants to return to relevance thanks to its incorporation into more consoles in the medium, and of course we are not talking about Nintendobut of PlayStation.

It was detected on the platform Twitter that the community manager of Pocketpair, Bucky, released a rather curious publication, in which he puts the name of the game and green, white and black hearts, representing Xbox, Mac and PC respectively. He immediately adds another tone, blue to be exact, and for those who don’t know, since the era of PS3 That is the main tone of the consoles sonyindicating that an agreement was finally reached to have the port.

Here is the description of the game:

Palworld is an adventure and survival video game developed by Pocketpair, a Japanese game development studio. Often described as a mix between Pokémon and survival games like Ark: Survival Evolved, “Palworld” offers a unique experience that combines capturing and raising creatures with exploration and survival in an open world. It is an innovative adventure and survival game that combines capturing and raising creatures with exploration and building in an open world. Its mix of creature game elements and survival mechanics, along with its multiplayer capability, make it an interesting and unique proposition for players looking for a different experience in the genre.

While confirming the version of PlayStationyou can play Palworld in Xbox, PC and Mac.

Author’s note: I thought many had already forgotten about the game, but they even announced an expansion at the Summer Game Fest, so it will be here for a long time.