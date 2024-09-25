We already announced to you that Palworld It’s available on PS5 for the not inconsiderable sum of $29.99 plus taxes. But, despite being released in many territories, it didn’t see the light of day in what could have been a major influence.

Palworld was released on PS5 in 68 countries around the world, however, it didn’t make it to Japan and there are many suspicions about why it didn’t.

The Pocket Pair team stated that they apologize to everyone in Japan who was waiting to play their game on PS5 and that their entire staff is doing their best to bring the title to users in this region.

It is worth noting that the likely reason why this title is not coming out in the Land of the Rising Sun is due to the fact that there is a lawsuit between the developers of Palworld and Nintendo accompanying the gentlemen of The Pokémon Company.

There must be some legal notice from the lawyers who are blocking the release of the game in the region while the lawsuit is resolved. However, we must give them the benefit of the doubt while the matter is resolved.

When Palworld came out, it was pointed out that it was Pokémon with guns, but the comparisons didn’t stop there. You could argue for hours about whether the character designs are identical or if there are actually differences.

The lawsuit by Nintendo and the Pokémon Company boils down to a patent infringement. Which one? Well, that’s the issue that hasn’t been made public, but many are betting that it has to do with the use of spheres that look like Pokéballs.

We don't know if this will be enough to win a lawsuit, but it's already there and it looks like things are going to get complicated.