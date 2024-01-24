Palworld developer Pocketpair has laid out a roadmap of improvements for the early access game.

In the short term, the studio will be addressing critical issues such as bugs and a persistent loading screen. Other improvements will include key configuration and the AI ​​of Pals.

Further down the line, new elements like PvP, end-game Raid Bosses, and a Pal Arena for Pal PvP will be included. Plus, new islands, Pals, bosses and technologies will be added.

Palworld Early Access Tips – Catching Bonus, Over Encumbered Hack & More!

On a more technical level, Pocketpair will also add Steam-Xbox crossplay, feature improvements to the Xbox version, server transfers, and improvements to the building system.

The roadmap was shared on X, formerly Twitter, acknowledging the impact of the game's monumental success.

“Sales have far exceeded the development team's expectations, and we are currently experiencing many problems due to excessive access congestion, among other challenges,” reads the post.

“We will prioritize improving this issue first, and then move on to implementing new in-game features. Thank you for your understanding.”

[The Future of Palworld]

We would like to share with you our roadmap for Palworld.

Sales have far exceeded the development team's expectations, and we are currently experiencing many problems due to excessive access congestion, among other challenges.

We will prioritize… pic.twitter.com/UKD2HFRaG4 — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 24, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Palworld's peak concurrent player count on Steam has risen once again and is now only second to PUBG.

Its new all-time peak concurrent player count is 1,864,421, overtaking Counter-Strike 2's 1,818,773. That remains behind PUBG's 3,257,248.

The game has also reached a new sales milestone. Yesterday we reported it had reached 6m units sold – now it's reached 7m in just five days. And that's just from Steam sales, not including Xbox sales or Game Pass players, as confirmed by Geoff Keighley.

#Palworld you have sold over 7 million copies in only 5 days! Thank you very much!! We continue to be hard at work addressing the issues and bugs some users are experiencing. Thanks for your support! pic.twitter.com/8S9xKJEMjR — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 24, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



With this success, it's no wonder PlayStation indie boss Shuhei Yoshida has his eye on the game.