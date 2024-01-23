













This came to light recently and the person who discovered it was the YouTuber ToastedShoes. This streamer published a 16-minute video showing this new video game with said modification applied on January 23, 2024.

ToastedShoes, who is also the creator of the mod, anticipated its existence on January 22. It took him only a few days to create a prototype modification that replaces the Pals of Palworld with some of the most popular Pokémon.

But Nintendo's legal department was on the lookout, and the mod's initial trailer ended up removed from Twitter with a DMCA notice. Despite that, this content creator decided to continue.

Fountain: Twitter.

But when he published the Palworld video with the Pokémon mod, it didn't take long for it to end up being removed. This was the first time; If this Australian streamer insists, his entire channel will end up banned.

Although for that three warnings are necessary. ToastedShoes commented that he does not plan to publish his mod at the moment.

In fact, he wants to proceed with caution, since he was surprised by the tremendous speed with which Nintendo acted to delete his content.

I've been getting a large influx of people asking where they can get the mod etc. We want to release it for free to everyone, however due to Nintendo sending a DMCA over the last tweet we want to tread lightly for the time being — Toasted (@ToastedShoes) January 23, 2024

It is evident that Nintendo's legal team is watching the entire situation related to Palworld and its resemblance to Pokémon.

A former employee of The Pokémon Company, who was precisely part of the department that investigated copyright violations, revealed that the company is on the lookout.

Fountain: Twitter.

But for now he just sees it as another derivative work, and it's unclear whether or not he'll sue PocketPair because of the similarities.

