Palworld is generating a lot of noise in these early days of life and one of the reasons is linked to the fact that its creatures are enormously similar to Pokémon, more in the design of various monsters than in the substance of the game. Now, PocketPair – authors of Palworld – has stated that has “no intention” to be retained legally guilty for any resemblance to other popular pocket monster franchises.

Speaking to Automaton, Takuro Mizobe, head of PocketPair, stated that the game had passed legal checks and that no action had been taken against the project. “We make our games very seriously and have absolutely no intention of infringing other companies' intellectual property,” Mizobe said.

However, Mizobe spoke about Pokémondescribing it as the “absolute leader of the monster collecting/breeding genre” and now a “great predecessor” to Palworld.