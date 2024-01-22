Palworld is generating a lot of noise in these early days of life and one of the reasons is linked to the fact that its creatures are enormously similar to Pokémon, more in the design of various monsters than in the substance of the game. Now, PocketPair – authors of Palworld – has stated that has “no intention” to be retained legally guilty for any resemblance to other popular pocket monster franchises.
Speaking to Automaton, Takuro Mizobe, head of PocketPair, stated that the game had passed legal checks and that no action had been taken against the project. “We make our games very seriously and have absolutely no intention of infringing other companies' intellectual property,” Mizobe said.
However, Mizobe spoke about Pokémondescribing it as the “absolute leader of the monster collecting/breeding genre” and now a “great predecessor” to Palworld.
Palworld: originality is secondary
Creature design is one of the most discussed elements, but in its entire structure Palworld certainly doesn't prioritize originality.
Basically the game is an open map survival game with structures to build, resources to collect and upgrades to unlock. With this phrase we have described dozens of games that arrive on Steam every week.
Furthermore, it is not an idea under discussion, given that the author of Palworld has officially stated that originality is secondary and wants to focus on trends.
