Palworldreleased today January 19thhad a phenomenal launch and managed to surpass the 350,000 concurrent users on the platform Steam.

Developed by Pocketpair and currently in early access, it is already at the top of the best-selling games and its rise will most likely not stop there.

Palworld has been in development for three years and Pocketpair said they have further updates, improvements, PVP and cross-play in the works for it.”Pokémon – Like” in which the pocket monsters, unlike the original ones, are armed with rifles.

There is no shortage of accusations of plagiarism and fraud in this title too, however, unlike recent cases, it seems that everyone agrees on the solidity of the title and the depth of the gameplay.

Furthermore, the numbers speak for themselves, bringing the game into the top 5 of the most played after the free to play games that have always dominated this Steam ranking.

Palworld, whose price is around 26 Euros due to discounts but which would normally be 28 Euros, promises constant support for a year from post-launch, which will end with the release of version 1.0 for Xbox One, Xbox Series And PC.

It is not yet clear whether the version for PS5 will really be taken into consideration but, definitely, porting for Nintendo Switch or Switch 2 it will be difficult precisely because of the similarity with Pokémon.