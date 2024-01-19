Pocketpair launched today, Friday 19 January 2024, Palworldthe new survival, crafting and monster collecting game, defined by many as the “Pokémon with guns”.

Early Access started at the price of €29.99, discounted by 10% for Steam users. Furthermore, in conjunction with the release of the game, the launch trailer was published which we show you below. We remind you that Palworld is included in the subscription to Xbox Game Pass. The title is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Palworld – Early Access Launch Trailer

Source: Pocketpair