Palworld, the controversial monster game often referred to as a “Pokémon with weapons” developed by Pocketpair, has reached over 25 million players on PC and Xbox, and could soon expand its audience by landing on PlayStation too. A clue about this expansion could be hidden in a cryptic tweet from Pocketpair’s global community manager, which suggests the imminent arrival of Palworld on PS5. The post on X, published on Saturday 22 June, might seem insignificant at first glance. However, fans are speculating that it is an indication of a PlayStation version of the game. The message includes the word “Palworld” surrounded by heart-shaped emojis in black, white and green.

🖤💚🤍Palworld🤍💚🖤 I want to add more hearts, but not sure what color would fit…hmm…how about…. 🖤💚🤍💙Palworld💙🤍💚🖤 Looks good I think! 👀 — Bucky | Palworld (@Bucky_cm) June 22, 2024

Next, Bucky adds, “I’d like to add more hearts, but I’m not sure what color to choose… mmm… how about…?” then adding a blue heart. It’s easy to imagine that these hearts represent the different platforms on which Palworld is available (green for Xbox, black for PC, white for Mac) and that the blue heart implies a version for PS5. The arrival of the game on PlayStation could coincide with the update scheduled for Thursday 27 June, which will introduce a new island and new “pals” to fight and capture, in addition to dedicated servers for the Xbox version, absent from the game’s Early launch Access in January.