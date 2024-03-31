The developers of Pocketpair have revealed that the next update Of Palworld will go to expand the building system of the game, one of the key points of the roadmap announced by the development team in conjunction with the start of the game's early access.

The news was spread via a post on X, where, however, no further details were shared, including the publication date of the update and what changes will actually be made. More details will probably arrive in the next few days.

In addition to the changes coming with the next update, community manager Bucky said on Discord that players can also expect “a big expansion” of the Palword construction system with a further update that will be published later.