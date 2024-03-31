The developers of Pocketpair have revealed that the next update Of Palworld will go to expand the building system of the game, one of the key points of the roadmap announced by the development team in conjunction with the start of the game's early access.
The news was spread via a post on X, where, however, no further details were shared, including the publication date of the update and what changes will actually be made. More details will probably arrive in the next few days.
In addition to the changes coming with the next update, community manager Bucky said on Discord that players can also expect “a big expansion” of the Palword construction system with a further update that will be published later.
The most incredible community bases
To pass the time, Pocketpair has attached a video presenting it to the post above 4 incredible bases made by the community of Palworld. There are those like Take_game__ who have arranged three bases built with different materials in a row, with a gigantic slide built through the roofs that connects them to each other.
TaKaShi__d has instead created a beautiful village full of flowers, with stone floors and wooden houses all furnished with care. Also noteworthy is the work of aksus18, who created a gigantic warship suspended in the sky above its base.
