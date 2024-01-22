It was only a matter of time, but the first one finally arrived mod of the PC version of Palworld That replaces Pals with Pokémon and the protagonist with Ash Ketchum.

The author, ToastedShoes, presented his creation with a short teaser trailer on X | Twitter which already shows great potential. Nothing is missing: Ash hacking a SawsbuckMisty with a rifle, Pikachu at hard labor, Team Rocket and practically all the Pals replaced with Pokémon models, obviously based on the coincidental similarities in terms of design, including Torchic, Mareep, Hoothoot and Oddish.

The complete presentation of the mod will take place tomorrow, January 23, on the ToastedShoes YouTube channel, at this addresswith the hope that all the details will also be offered on how to download and install what is practically the most awaited change by the large Palworld community.