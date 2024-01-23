While we still await the attack of the ninja lawyers of Nintendo and The Pokémon Company against Palworldthe interesting consideration of Don McGowan has been collected in the meantime, former head of the legal department of the company of Pokémonwhich was even said “surprised” that the game has “made it this far”.

It is not clear whether the statement is aimed at the value of the title in a qualitative sense, for which McGowan would be amazed as to why he achieved all this success, or whether the amazement simply derives from the fact that it is still around despite some obvious connections with Pokémon, as if to say that it is strange that it has not yet been nuclearized by the company's legal department.

It's probably a mixture of both considerations: when questioned by Game File, McGowan reported that Palworld “seems like the usual meaningless and copied game as I have seen by thousands per year when I was head of legal for Pokémon,” he said, “I'm just surprised it's gotten this far.”