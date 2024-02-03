Mizobe quipped about the increase: “Uh, am I going to file for bankruptcy because of server costs?”

Takuro Mizobe, CEO of Pocketpair and author of Palworld revealed in a post on X the enormous increase in costs related to servers of gaming, due to the enormous influx of players. In February Pocketpair will pay 70.53 million yen per month (around 470,000 euros), an increase of 359% compared to what it paid in January 2024.

No bankruptcy

Mizobe's post

Of course, this is hyperbole and should be taken as such. Palworld takes no risk. Surely Pocketpair will not declare bankruptcy, considering the money collected by the game, whose latest official data speaks of more than 19 million players, between sales on Steam and accesses via Game Pass.

Only sales on Steam they should already have brought him hundreds of millions of dollars in revenues, to which must be added those made via Xbox. Furthermore, the success of the game is far from over, considering that it is still first in the global top 10 on Steam and that it exceeds one million concurrent players on the platform every day.