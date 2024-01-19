Palworld the so-called Pokémon game with guns, managed to sell more than a million copies within eight hours, as announced by the development team with a post published on

Server problems

Palworld's sales announcement

The data was probably also revealed to warn that i server problems that many are experiencing when playing online are due to the unexpected success of the game, which went beyond the developers' wildest expectations, as explained in a subsequent message:

“We are amazed by the response from Palworld and are doing our best to resolve the issues!

Currently, our server provider reports that due to the large number of concurrent players, the servers have become unstable and you may experience connection problems.

We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible!

Meanwhile, some users have reported success by trying to connect two or three times in a row and waiting after the game launches.”

Palworld is currently one of the most played games on Steam, as well as one of the most viewed on Twitch.