Pocketpair has updated on the server status Of Palworldwhich are causing quite a few access problems to the players. The development studio explained the reasons for the situation: the high influx of players, currently more than 700,000 concurrently, and the Epic Games backend, with which it is working to fix the situation, which should already be improved.

Palworld is developed using Unreal Engine 5for the record, so a portion of the game's revenue should go to Epic Games, despite it not being for sale on the Epic Games Store.