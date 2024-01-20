Pocketpair has updated on the server status Of Palworldwhich are causing quite a few access problems to the players. The development studio explained the reasons for the situation: the high influx of players, currently more than 700,000 concurrently, and the Epic Games backend, with which it is working to fix the situation, which should already be improved.
Palworld is developed using Unreal Engine 5for the record, so a portion of the game's revenue should go to Epic Games, despite it not being for sale on the Epic Games Store.
They're working on it
“Hello everyone, regarding connection issues when trying to host a co-op game: the number of players has exceeded 700,000 concurrently and there was an issue in the Epic Games backend.” He explained Pocketpair on cooperatives on PC and Xbox. You too should notice an improvement in connectivity and the errors should soon disappear. Thank you for your support of Palworld.”
In short, in the next few hours the situation should stabilize, with further updates that should resolve it completely within a few days.
