As you will know, Palworld it sold more than seven million copies in four days. Starting from this data, Geoff Keighley, journalist and organizer of The Game Awards, calculated that so far the Pocketpair title should have produced around 1 $89 million in revenue just up Steam .

Geoff goes berserk

Geoff's numbers

The figure itself is not incorrect, but to understand Pocketpair's actual revenues we need to remove the share due to Steam and that due to Epic Games.

Now, Steam demands 30% of each copy sold, which becomes 25% for games that exceed $10 million in revenue and 20% for those that exceed $50 million in revenue. In the case of Palworld, therefore, the shop Gabe Newell will take only 20%, or about $37.8 million.

What does Epic Games have to do with it? You may be wondering. Easy: Palworld is developed using Unreal Engine 5. The engine is accessible for free, but asks for a 5% fee when revenues exceed one million dollars, which is equivalent to 9,450,000 dollars.

Doing a quick calculation, with seven million copies sold, Palworld would have actually grossed 141,750,000 dollars on Steam, which will then be subtracted from taxes and other expenses (the amount of which we cannot know).

Naturally, the overall revenues of the game will be much higher, considering the sales on Xbox, the agreements with Microsoft for the presence on Game Pass and other sources of revenue, which in cases of similar success usually multiply.