There's a new video game on everyone's lips, and no one would have ever thought it would be such an overwhelming success. With incredible post-launch success, Palworld on PC sold over 4 million copies in just three days, becoming the second most played paid game in Steam history. Currently, Palworld (which is also available for Xbox Series) has reached a peak of 1,291,967 concurrent players, placing it behind only PUBG: Battlegrounds with the record of 3,257,248 players. Palworld's popularity seems unstoppable despite accusations of imitating Pokémon characters and the use of artificial intelligence in the game's development. So far, developer Pocket Pair has yet to publicly comment on the allegations.

Palworld is a phenomenon that has surpassed titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Elden Ring and Baldur's Gate 3: this result is even more impressive considering the presence of the game on Microsoft's Game Pass. Palworld's open universe, full of adorable creatures reminiscent of Pokémon, has captivated audiences on platforms like Twitch and YouTube, becoming a huge topic of conversation online. The game's exponential growth was so surprising that Pocket Pair had to partner with Epic Games to address multiplayer connectivity issues. Private Palworld server companies are also experiencing a shortage of capacity due to high demand. Fortunately, it is possible to set up your own dedicated Palworld server. However, players currently have to watch out for a bug in the game, which can erase all save games in one fell swoop.