The members of Pocket Pair, developers of Palworld, commented on what we can expect from the game's competitive mode. Precisely, it has been said that the PvP won't suffer from the “same pitfalls” that plague other survival games.
As we have already reported, Pocket Pair has shared a roadmap for what's new in Palworld. The “roadmap” hinted at more regular PvP than something called Pal Arena – aka “PvP for Pals” – worrying some fans of survival games that would not want to be tormented while exploring and capturing Pal.
However, you can rest assured because Pocket Pair confirms that we shouldn't imagine PvP as if Palworld were Rust.
“PvP in Palworld won't be PvP in Rust anyway,” one developer said on the Game Discord. “There are 10 survival games on Steam a month that release with 'lawless open PvP' and none last more than a week.”
“Palworld has a vision of PvP that adapts to the world without suffering from the same pitfalls [di] every other survival game.” The message also promises that the game will never have an option that allows total chaos in PvP because “Palworld is not that kind of game.”
What kind of PvP can we expect from Palworld?
CEO Takuro Mizobe, in an interview with Automaton, previously said that the team was considering “a format where players can compete freely anywhere on the entire map in real time“, in addition to the “competition system” of the Pal Arena.
At the moment it's not clear how all of this will be included in the game, but we assume that there is nothing left to do but wait for information or the arrival of PvP in Palworld.
