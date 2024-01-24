With the success of Palworld which continues at an overwhelming pace, the Pocketpair team has meanwhile reported something about the upcoming programs regarding the updates coming soon for the game, which appear to be many and substantial comprising PvP multiplayer, crossplay, boss raids and much more.
After having now exceeded 7 million copies sold, however only for the PC version, while there are still no precise data on Xbox, where it will be played en masse also through Game PassPalworld is preparing to receive several new features with the support expected for the next period.
The priority obviously goes to the solution of the critical bugs that have emerged so far, as reported by the Pocketpair team, therefore updates will continue to arrive at rapid intervals, although the problem of the delay in updates for the Game Pass version remains, which must go through Microsoft certifications.
Lots of new modes and content
Among the other updates placed at the top of the priorities there is also an improvement on theartificial intelligence which governs the Pals and the movement system of these, in particular the pathfinding, as well as improvements in the configuration of the keys for the control system.
Among the major future updates, we highlight the arrival of PvP multiplayer, i.e. the possibility given to players to fight each other, the addition of Raid Bosses as endgame content, the Pal Arenawhich should allow PvP combat between Pal and various other elements.
Other new features will also be cross-play multiplayer between Steam and Xbox, various improvements dedicated in particular to the Xbox version, migration between servers, improvements to the construction system and the addition of new islands, pal, boss and various technologies.
