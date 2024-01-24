With the success of Palworld which continues at an overwhelming pace, the Pocketpair team has meanwhile reported something about the upcoming programs regarding the updates coming soon for the game, which appear to be many and substantial comprising PvP multiplayer, crossplay, boss raids and much more.

After having now exceeded 7 million copies sold, however only for the PC version, while there are still no precise data on Xbox, where it will be played en masse also through Game PassPalworld is preparing to receive several new features with the support expected for the next period.

The priority obviously goes to the solution of the critical bugs that have emerged so far, as reported by the Pocketpair team, therefore updates will continue to arrive at rapid intervals, although the problem of the delay in updates for the Game Pass version remains, which must go through Microsoft certifications.