PocketPair announced the dating sim official connected to Palworldrightly subtitled “More than just pals”, or “more than just friends”, but inserted within the context of the Pokémon-like the question can take on a rather disturbing tone, as demonstrated by the trailerunless they have certain inclinations.

This is clearly an April Fool's joke launched well in advance by the team, but the trailer built for the occasion is really well done and demonstrates the ironic tone that the studio is able to maintain on its creature.

“Will you remain friends or will you fall in love? Or will you dismantle them to eat them”, reads the description of PocketPair, just to maintain an absolutely normal tone.