PocketPair announced the dating sim official connected to Palworldrightly subtitled “More than just pals”, or “more than just friends”, but inserted within the context of the Pokémon-like the question can take on a rather disturbing tone, as demonstrated by the trailerunless they have certain inclinations.
This is clearly an April Fool's joke launched well in advance by the team, but the trailer built for the occasion is really well done and demonstrates the ironic tone that the studio is able to maintain on its creature.
“Will you remain friends or will you fall in love? Or will you dismantle them to eat them”, reads the description of PocketPair, just to maintain an absolutely normal tone.
A game that could work
Considering the viral success that Palworld has achieved so far around the world, such an initiative might not be totally absurd, however, for the moment it is fortunately limited to a joking joke on the part of the Japanese team, which in the meantime is enjoying the success and the notoriety derived from the game in question.
Almost simultaneously, the team also announced (seriously this time) that the next patch will improve construction, bringing forward long-term support for the game. Additionally, PocketPair also revealed the 10 favorite monsters of players around the world.
