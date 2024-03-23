PocketPair, authors of Palworldthey shared a video via the video game's Twitter profile and revealed what the ten most popular Pals (i.e. the game's creatures)..
Voting took place all over the world and players said which Pals they liked most during the Valentine Art Giveaway organized by the authors of Parlword.
The ranking of the Pals preferred by Palworld players is made up as follows:
- Chillet
- Depressed
- Katress
- Anubis
- Quivern
- Lamball
- Deaddream
- Relaxaurus
- Bad
- Pengullet
Palworld, a success that also drives Xbox
Palworld released in Early Access at the beginning of January and was immediately a huge success. The game sold 15 million copies on Steam and has accumulated 10 million players on Xbox: remember that the game is available on Game Pass, so it is impossible to say how many copies have been sold without precise data from the developers in this sense.
On Steam, Palworld became the second game in the history of the platform to exceed two million concurrent players: only PUBG: Battlegrounds achieved this, however also reaching three million. On Xbox, Palworld made January the best month ever for the platform in terms of hours played.
