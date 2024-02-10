Palworld: Pocketpair is understaffed, desperately looking for new developers

Evidently the success of Palworld it was far superior to my wildest expectations Pocketpairwith the studio now publicly admitting to not having enough staff and that there are many open positions.

This detail comes from the official X | account Palworld Twitter, where the studio says it has plans lots of new features for the gamebut to realize them it needs to swell the ranks of the development team, to the point that candidates do not necessarily have to be experts with Unreal Engine 5.

“There are so many things we would like to do in Palworld, but we are short of colleagues!”, reads the post translated from Japanese. “We're recruiting for all positions, but we're specifically looking for designers and engineers! We're looking for people with experience with any engine, so if you're interested in creating a completely new type of game, apply!”