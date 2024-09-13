Palworld was one of the first surprises of 2024. Pocketpair’s title quickly won over millions of players to break several records on Xbox and Steam. Due to this success, the company’s boss considered turning it into a game as a service.

The revelation was made in an interview with ASCII in Japan. Here he talked about how he considers making Palworld a game as a service. However, the decision has not yet been made. Mainly because the game wasn’t built with this model in mind and it would take too much work to change it.

‘When you think from a business perspective, making a game as a service extends its life and makes it more stable in terms of profitability. However, our game was not initially designed with that in mind, so there would be many challenges in going down this path..’ The Pocketpair boss assured.

He also expressed his concern about what they would do with the people who already paid for it. Palworldbecause making it a game as a service would also mean making it free to play. So although they have thought about doing it, it seems that the boss himself is not so convinced about it.Do you think it would be better if it were a game as a service?

What is Palworld about?

Palworld is an adventure video game with survival and monster-catching elements. Here we have an entire island at our disposal where we must gather resources to make a base and survive the elements. There are also several creatures in the world known as Pals that we can capture and train to help us either maintain our base or fight on our side.

At the time, it was often compared to Pokémon due to the ability to catch these creatures and some very similar designs. The Pokémon Company even announced that it would be doing an investigation into Pocketpair to see if they could proceed legally. However, there is no legal process so far..

