Pocket Pair delights us with a new gameplay trailer for the multiplayer open-world survival crafting game Palworldtitle coming out on PC Street Steam in the course of 2022.

Palworld is a game in which to live a slow life with the mysterious “Pal” creatures or engage in deadly battles with poachers.

You can have Pals fight, raise them, help with farming, or work on farms. You can even sell them or even slaughter them to eat them! Which, however, is prohibited by law …