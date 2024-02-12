For a few weeks now, the survival video game known as Palworld has been in the industry spotlight, and that is because in its initial release it achieved very good sales, and we are not talking about consoles but as is on PC for the store. Steam. That leads us to the fact that he achieved an enormous record to be among the most played on the platform in question; However, it seems that the glory for the title has not lasted long, or at least that is what has been said.

To be specific, the game reached just over 2 million active players a couple of weeks ago, and right at this moment it has had its considerable drop, we are talking about 750,000, so we could say that 2 thirds are those who They have gotten off the boat. There is no clear idea of ​​what happened, but it is possible that many of them only acquired the delivery to follow the fashion of the moment or simply tried it out of curiosity and in the end did not continue playing.

Despite this problem, the streams that some of the players make of Palworld They still have genuine interest from both those who play and those who react, so we could say that the video game found its niche after passing a kind of filter. So, one could come to the conclusion that a large part of the people who gave the game a chance only did so because they wanted to teach the game a lesson. Game Freak because of the poor Pokémon games that have come out in recent years.

Among the testimonies that have been given by the public, they mention that they wanted to play because they thought the gameplay would be similar to that of pocket monsters, but in the end it was a survival game style of Ark Survival Evolved and many more who go through that market. This reason has made users not convinced and leave the program, which fortunately for the creators, did not ask for any type of refund on the Steam platform.

Via: Forbes

Editor's note: It is definitely something that was going to happen, and not because it is Palworld as it is, but with any game these audience drops happen. At least he didn't keep 100,000, that would have been unfortunate, but fortunately more than half a million are active on Steam.