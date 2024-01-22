“Pokémon with guns” game Palworld has just blasted through yet another sales milestone – of 5m copies sold in three days.

The extraordinary launch and success of Palworld comes on top of the game's arrival for Xbox, including via Game Pass. There's no word yet on how many more players have also joined in with the game using Microsoft's subscription.

On Steam, Palworld has earned itself the distinction of becoming one of only six games ever to hit more than a million concurrent players. But it hasn't all been plain sailing – the huge numbers of players have suggested repeated Palworld server problems, and there have been complaints from Pokémon fans about how similar they think Palworld's designs are.



At the time of writing, Palworld sits atop the most-played Steam chart, ahead of the usual stalwarts such as PUBG, Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2.

Only PUBG, in the game's heyday, has ever had more concurrent players than Palworld has had at its peak – although PocketPair's game is a way behind. Still, with how things are going, could that record also be smashed?

Have you given Palworld a go yet?