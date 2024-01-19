Palworld he scored over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam a few hours after the official launch: excellent feedback for the “Pokémon with rifles” developed by Pocketpair, available on PC and Xbox.
Although there has been no shortage of controversy surrounding this project, with accusations of fraud and plagiarism, it seems that the game has the qualities necessary to convince even skepticsand the numbers recorded so far on the Valve platform demonstrate this eloquently.
We tried it!
We tried Palworld and we were fine surprised by the depth of its gameplayfrom the particularly large map and the amount of content available within the experience.
The current state what's missing is a bit of refinement: the hitboxes are often imprecise, the graphics could be better and the control system could be optimized in certain situations, but the starting point is certainly convincing.
#Palworld #concurrent #players #Steam #launch
Leave a Reply