Palworld he scored over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam a few hours after the official launch: excellent feedback for the “Pokémon with rifles” developed by Pocketpair, available on PC and Xbox.

Although there has been no shortage of controversy surrounding this project, with accusations of fraud and plagiarism, it seems that the game has the qualities necessary to convince even skepticsand the numbers recorded so far on the Valve platform demonstrate this eloquently.