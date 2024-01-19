Palworld It does not have dedicated servers for Xbox Series X|S and PC versions for Windows Store and consequently the multiplayer only supports 2 – 4 player co-opwhereas on Steam up to 32 users can play in the same shared world.

In summary, Palworld's multiplayer experience works like this: you can play with up to three friends simply by starting a multiplayer game and inviting them (basically the classic co-op). Furthermore, only on Steam, it is possible to create a dedicated server, which allows up to 32 players to play in the same world. There are also official servers operated by Pocketpair.

Clearly the absence of dedicated servers significantly reduces the multiplayer experience of Palworld for all those who are playing it via a copy purchased through the Microsoft store or with Game Pass.

A spokesperson for Pocketpair addressed the issue on the game's official Discord server, stating that the absence of dedicated servers is not the fault of the studio and that it is currently trying to “negotiate” with Microsoft to add them as soon as possible, to ensure an identical experience across all platforms. However, the issue is not very clear, given that many other games published on Xbox have dedicated servers.

“We would like to have dedicated servers on Xbox, but unfortunately it's not up to us and it's quite difficult to negotiate at the moment. But… we're trying!”, the message from the Pocketpair spokesperson.