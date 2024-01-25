Palworld will be available in offer on Steam for a few more hours: the 10% discount for the Early Access launch will end soon, so if you want to proceed with the purchase it would be better to take advantage of it.

Having reached 8 million copies sold, Palworld undoubtedly stands as the phenomenon of the moment: a “Pokémon with guns” that It's driving so many players crazy despite the inevitable limitations of preview version titles.

Reminding us that in a few hours it will no longer be possible to use the launch discountthe developers of Pocket Pair have reiterated that many new features are on the way: from PvP multiplayer to crossplay to raids against bosses, as part of a very rich roadmap.