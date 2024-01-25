Palworld will be available in offer on Steam for a few more hours: the 10% discount for the Early Access launch will end soon, so if you want to proceed with the purchase it would be better to take advantage of it.
Having reached 8 million copies sold, Palworld undoubtedly stands as the phenomenon of the moment: a “Pokémon with guns” that It's driving so many players crazy despite the inevitable limitations of preview version titles.
Reminding us that in a few hours it will no longer be possible to use the launch discountthe developers of Pocket Pair have reiterated that many new features are on the way: from PvP multiplayer to crossplay to raids against bosses, as part of a very rich roadmap.
A resounding success
If you have read our special on the five great reasons for Palworld's success, you will know that the game is not simply the protagonist of a trend launched by some content creator, but rather a product in its own way solid and interesting.
Despite this, for several days the project has ended up in the crosshairs of numerous controversies, sometimes sensationally exploitative and in bad faith, while The Pokémon Company has finally taken a stand, committing itself to investigating the accusations of plagiarism.
