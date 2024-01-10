After announcing the release date of Palworld, which we remember will be available in the Early Access version, the developer Pocketpair has published a FAQ via the Steam pages. There, he confirmed that the PvP (i.e. player vs player mode) will not be available initiallybut the team is currently testing PvP internally and “experimenting with different approaches.”

“We want to find the right type of PvP that fits Palworld, and when it's ready, we'll share what's new with you all.”

Furthermore, it is confirmed that although the game is releasing on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S (along with Game Pass) on the same day, will not support cross-play between Xbox and Steam. However, the developer is “working to make this possible as soon as possible!”.