Everyone fears Nintendo's ninja lawyers, including them NexusModthe largest PC modding portal, which said it “didn't feel comfortable” hosting modding Pokémon-themed Palworld modas this will “almost certainly expose you to the risk of legal action“.

As you may know, a few days ago the teaser trailer of the first mod that transforms the Pals of Palword into Pokémon was shown, complete with Ash Ketchum in place of the protagonist. The video in question was immediately taken offline for copyright infringement and other similar productions also disappeared from Nexus Mod, with users hypothesizing that the portal staff decided to eliminate this content to avoid incurring the wrath of the big company's lawyers. No.

Now confirmation has also arrived directly from Nexus Mod, which through an official press release explained that the idea of ​​Pokémon-themed mods for Palword is really excellent, but that they will not be accepted precisely to take a break from possible legal action by Nintendo.

“We think adding Pokémon content to Palworld is a very interesting idea and we understand why people want something like this. However, we don't feel comfortable hosting similar content,” reads the statement sent to the editorial team of PCGamesN.

“As you may know, Nintendo (who jointly owns the Pokemon franchise) is wont to file merciless legal challenges, DMCA and takedown requests against fan-made content. Given Palworld's similarity to the Pokemon franchise, hosting content that adds copyrighted characters or assets in the game will almost certainly put us at risk of legal actions”.

“We don't think it's worth the risk of allowing this content to be shared in our community. At best, we would face the headache of DMCA/legal threats from Nintendo, and at worst they might try to take action against us and against those who directly uploaded the mods”.

“There are many creative opportunities to explore mods for this game that add to the world and gameplay, but don't so blatantly infringe on the intellectual property. We're really excited to see what the Palworld modding community comes up with.”