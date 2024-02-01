Palworld received a new one update, which brings the game to version 0.1.4.0 on PC and version 0.1.1.3 on Xbox, with the latter patch arriving soon. What are the novelty introduced by the development team?

First of all, a bug that caused the application blocking under certain conditionsalong with the glitches that allowed you to catch another player's Pal with an orb when they were at 30% health or less and get stuck in walls due to charged attacks.

As we know, Microsoft is helping Pocket Pair and dedicated servers for Palworld will arrive soon on Xbox, but for the moment the team is focusing on the most pressing issues and the general stability of the software on both PC and console.

The game should now no longer crash after exceeding 7000 captured items, but for now anyone who has encountered the bug will not be able to recover their saves: we'll see if this problem will also be resolved in some way.

For the rest, the update adds support for the side mouse buttons and the numeric keypad, fixes glitches in double damage on dedicated servers and in online co-op, crossing walls under certain conditions, assigning armor to the wrong slot, control layout, and a number of minor glitches.