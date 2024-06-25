Since before Palworld reached the hands of the players, the comparisons with the successful Pokémon franchise were already there. This even caused The Pokémon Company to announce that they would be launching an investigation to see if they could proceed legally.

In a recent interview, one of the creators of Palworld He said they never received a lawsuit despite this statement. They were waiting for a long time, but in all these months neither Nintendo nor The Pokémon Company contacted them.

It certainly seemed like any of these companies could proceed legally. After all, it is not common for them to make official statements about other games. In addition, one of The Pokémon Company’s former lawyers mentioned that he was surprised that the Pocket Pair title went so far with its similarities.

Source: Pocketpair

Several months have passed since the premiere of Palworld and this statement from The Pokémon Company, but it seems that it will not happen any further. Even its developers are already preparing a big update and it is rumored that its arrival on PS5. Now they will be able to continue their work without worrying about a lawsuit from these huge companies.

What is Palworld preparing for the future?

During the Summer Game Fest the creators of Palworld They announced a very big update for the game. This will add a completely new island to explore, a new player vs player mode and there will be servers dedicated exclusively to Xbox users.

It also seems that they are already working on a PlayStation 5 version of this successful game. Its community manager hinted at this by adding the colors of the Sony console to a post. Of course, there is no official announcement yet so we don’t know when it could arrive. Will you give it a chance if it comes to PS5?

