Although January seems like thousands of years ago, it's only been a couple of months since Palworld took the industry by surprise. In the blink of an eye, the Pocketpair title reached the top of downloads and active players on PC. However, Today we see a different story, since Palworld has lost 97% of its players on Steam.

According to SteamDB, on April 1, only 69,850 players registered. Palworld on Steam. Although this is a positive number, It is a small number compared to the 2,101,867 total registered users. However, this is not so bad news, and it is all because Palworld It is not a game as a service.

To start, Palworld debuted with stratospheric numbers, so it was more than obvious that the title was not going to have such a high player base. Along with this, Pocketpair's work is not a game as a service, so there is no need to play every day, something that has become somewhat complicated with new releases, and titles that try to steal the attention of users, as Helldivers II.

Fortunately, this could change in the future, since Pocketpair plans to offer new content to all players. Although there is no specific release date at the moment, the developers are already working on a PvP mode, boss raids, Pal Arena, cross-play between Steam and Xbox, new Pals, and much more.

We just have to see how it will go. Palworld in the future. On related topics, Palworld It would already be on its way to more platforms. Likewise, Pokémon developers would be working on their own Palworld.

Editor's Note:

If it is a game as a service, it is natural that the number of players will decrease substantially. When there is no more to do, then there is no more to do. Fans need to realize that, and stop proclaiming that a title is irrelevant with a drop in users.

