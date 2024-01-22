The records keep coming for Palworld: it has recently become the Third most concurrently played game ever on Steam. Let's talk about the overall ranking, which also includes free to play games which normally dominate the Top 10.
Precisely, Palworld has reached altitude 1,582,482 around 2:00 pm on January 22, 2024 Italian time. Now we must also specify the minutes given that there is a risk that the data will change in a few hours.
The impressive part is that Palworld is currently within walking distance (around 230,00 players) of Counter-Strike historical recordwhich at the time of writing this news can count on a number of connected players equal to approximately half of Palworld.
How long will the success last?
Obviously the success of Palworld it may only be temporary. Word of mouth is pushing everyone to buy the game and try it, but we'll have to see how long these numbers last. In the space of a few weeks a large portion of the public could leave survival, while games like Counter Strike, PUBG and Dota 2 will continue peacefully with hundreds of thousands of players for years to come.
In any case, it is a success that few could have imagined and even if these numbers prove to be temporary there will be plenty of space to regain or exceed them over the months, coinciding with the arrival of new updates: in fact, remember that Palworld is currently Early Access.
The development team also states that there is no intention to infringe the copyright of other games.
