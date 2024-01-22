The records keep coming for Palworld: it has recently become the Third most concurrently played game ever on Steam. Let's talk about the overall ranking, which also includes free to play games which normally dominate the Top 10.

Precisely, Palworld has reached altitude 1,582,482 around 2:00 pm on January 22, 2024 Italian time. Now we must also specify the minutes given that there is a risk that the data will change in a few hours.

The impressive part is that Palworld is currently within walking distance (around 230,00 players) of Counter-Strike historical recordwhich at the time of writing this news can count on a number of connected players equal to approximately half of Palworld.