No, we have not been hacked. Indie developers PocketPair recently showcased their project, called Palworld. The title is characterized by employing a fairly beautiful and stylized aesthetic, which is reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Genshin Impact. The game world is populated by creatures very similar to Pokémon (some are clear copies) called Pals. These can be used by the player to build, travel the world, or collect materials, all through a vast open world.

So far it doesn’t sound like more than the dream game that all Pokémon fans have been waiting for decades. However, and we refer to the title of this news, there is more behind this, since Palworld is the open world game similar to Pokémon where you can shoot and send the creatures to concentration camps.

Xbox already has its Pokémon with Nexomon Extinction, which arrives today on the console

In the weirdest and most bizarre twist I’ve ever witnessed in a trailer, Palworld shows how players can employ machine guns to fight and hunt. Not only that, but the poor Pals They can be used as a shield against enemy bullets and be exploited to carry out forced labor, including making firearms. “Don’t worry, labor laws don’t apply to Pals,” says the game’s description on Steam, jokingly.

Palworld is the open world game similar to Pokémon where you can shoot and send the creatures to concentration camps

This is not the only title that has copied the Pokémon formula with some kind of twist, as is the case with TemTem, the title of Spanish origin that merged Pokémon with the MMO genre. Nonetheless, it is without a doubt the strangest twist to the formula to date.

The game is scheduled to arrive on Steam in 2022. For now, its developers have not commented on its arrival on consoles, but we look forward to playing this title on Xbox as soon as possible.

Xbox Controller – Robot White, White Custom Mapping: Master the controller by customizing the button mapping. * Plus, plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headphone jack.

Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth Technology: Includes Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology for wireless gaming on compatible consoles, Windows 10 PCs, Android phones, and tablets. *

In Focus: Hit your targets with a textured grip on the triggers, bumpers and rear, and enjoy a new hybrid crosshead for a more precise, yet just as familiar experience.

Last updated on 2021-03-14. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.