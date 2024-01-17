Parlworld is now arriving, with a release date set for January 19, 2024, and the developers evidently want to specify the fact that this is not a scamnor of a Money-spinning MMO with virtual currency.
The strange statements were made by the Pocketpair team and they actually make a certain sense, if you look at some recent episodes that have emerged on Steam, such as the famous case of The Day Before.
Considering that this is a little-known team (although authors of the previous Craftopia) and a project that seems to have a considerable scope, in addition to the fact that it has attracted a lot of attention, it is easy to see in these elements a dangerous scheme that could lead to a suspicious title, on the front of the truthfulness and the honesty of the product, given the precedents.
Palworld is a real game
Inside the FAQ included in the Palworld official page on Steam you can also see the question “Is this game a scam? Or is it a money-spinning or virtual currency MMO?” When asked, the developers answer that this is not a scam and which will certainly be released on January 19th in early access.
In fact, in any case a different response from the developers would have seemed strange, but for greater precision the team also added that it is a “standard Steam game, which you buy it once and remains in the player's possession.”
Furthermore, the fact is added that Pocketpair has thought about adding some expansions after the release, but that at the moment these are not yet planned and will still be evaluated together with the community.
As we have seen, Palworld will also be launched directly on Xbox Game Pass on day one, a few days ago we saw gameplay videos that present the Pals and their abilities.
