Parlworld is now arriving, with a release date set for January 19, 2024, and the developers evidently want to specify the fact that this is not a scamnor of a Money-spinning MMO with virtual currency.

The strange statements were made by the Pocketpair team and they actually make a certain sense, if you look at some recent episodes that have emerged on Steam, such as the famous case of The Day Before.

Considering that this is a little-known team (although authors of the previous Craftopia) and a project that seems to have a considerable scope, in addition to the fact that it has attracted a lot of attention, it is easy to see in these elements a dangerous scheme that could lead to a suspicious title, on the front of the truthfulness and the honesty of the product, given the precedents.