The players seem to have appreciated it Sakurajima, the first big update Of Palworld which brought several new contents, considering that they are returned en masse on the game at least according to Steam data, recording notable numbers in terms of the amount of concurrent users and effectively relaunching the Pocketpair title.
We are still very far from the shocking numbers recorded in the launch period: in the midst of the “Pokémon with guns” craze, in fact, Palworld had recorded a maximum peak of contemporary users of over 2 million players on Steam, a number reached by a very small quantity of titles in the history of the store in question.
The new numbers speak of a peak of 143,369 players simultaneously online, but the positive trend following the launch of the Sakurajima update is clear, which evidently managed to give new life to the game in question.
A game yet to be completed
In fact, Palworld is a title still in early accessmeaning that it actually needs to be completed with further updates to be considered complete.
This, in addition to the fact that it is not a multiplayer live service but a game substantially single playermakes these numbers even more remarkable.
In particular, it is clear that Sakurajima was very popular, given that there has been renewed online activity starting from the publication of Palworld’s first major expansion, released just this week and already capable of attracting large numbers of players on Steam.
It seems that Palworld still has a considerable appeal for players, and its potential has not yet been expressed to its fullest since, in fact, the game is not yet complete. We therefore wait to see what happens in the coming months, while some clues are starting to point to the possibility that the title could also arrive on PS5.
#Palworld #big #Sakurajima #update #players #masse
Leave a Reply