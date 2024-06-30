The players seem to have appreciated it Sakurajima, the first big update Of Palworld which brought several new contents, considering that they are returned en masse on the game at least according to Steam data, recording notable numbers in terms of the amount of concurrent users and effectively relaunching the Pocketpair title.

We are still very far from the shocking numbers recorded in the launch period: in the midst of the “Pokémon with guns” craze, in fact, Palworld had recorded a maximum peak of contemporary users of over 2 million players on Steam, a number reached by a very small quantity of titles in the history of the store in question.

The new numbers speak of a peak of 143,369 players simultaneously online, but the positive trend following the launch of the Sakurajima update is clear, which evidently managed to give new life to the game in question.