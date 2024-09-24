PocketPair announced during the State of Play that starting today Palworld will finally be available on PlayStation 5. At the time of writing, the game is not yet available on the PlayStation Store, so it is not clear whether it is still an Early Access version or what price it will be put on sale at.

In the meantime, let’s enjoy the launch trailer, enjoy!

UPDATE [25/09 – ore 01:09] – The game is now available on PlayStation Store at the launch price of €28.99. It is not yet clear whether this is Early Access or a full version.

Palworld – Launch Trailer (PS5)

Source: PocketPair