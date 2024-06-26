At the beginning of the year there was a controversy with a certain game in particular, Palworldwhich has a certain resemblance to the Pokémon franchise, which is why the studio in charge of development, Pocketpair, he has had players on his side but also others against him. Even the companies involved mentioned that they were going to take action in this regard, but it seems that those were just words, given that the shooting and survival video game has not had any sanctions involved.

Takuro Mizobehead of the developer studio has mentioned that they have not received any complaints from these two companies, adding that he himself is a fan of the saga of Pikachu, and therefore they would not try to do some type of plagiarism in the mechanics or similar. Added to that is that he has spoken in an interview about the possibility of taking the game to switchconfirming that it may be complicated due to the technical limitations of the console.

Here are their statements:

Nothing at all. Nintendo and the Pokemon Company didn’t tell us anything. Of course I love Pokémon and respect it. I grew up with it, in my generation. It may be difficult to migrate to Switch just for technical reasons.

Here is a description of the game:

Remember that the game is available on consoles Xbox and PC. It is said that the version of PlayStation already underway.

Author’s note: It’s strange that they haven’t done anything about it, but at the end of the day they have to understand that the mechanics are very different, so there shouldn’t be any problems. It would be very funny if it came to Switch.