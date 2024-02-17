Palworld developer Pocketpair insists it has no reason to be alarmed about the hit game's dwindling player count.

As Palworld's 24-hour concurrent Steam count peaks at around 535,000 players – a fair fall from the 2.1 million simultaneous players Pocketpair secured the weekend Palworld launched – community manager “Bucky” stated in a statement on Twitter that the “Palworld has lost X per cent of its player base discourse is lazy”, insisting that it was “fine” for players to take a break and play other games in between content updates.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Newscast: Will Pokémon take Palworld down?Watch on YouTube

“This emerging 'Palworld has lost X per cent of its player base' discourse is lazy, but it's probably also a good time to step in and reassure those of you capable of reading past a headline that it is fine to take breaks from games, “Bucky said.

“You don't need to feel bad about that. Palworld, like many games before it, isn't in a position to pump out massive amounts of new content on a weekly basis. New content will come, and it's going to be awesome , but these things take a little bit of time.”

With Palworld quickly approaching the 1-month mark, it's interesting to look back at my own thoughts for launch. In May of 2023, I was convinced that Palworld could break the 50,000 player mark. Anything above that seemed unobtainable though, and I certainly never expected it to… pic.twitter.com/1rZaV30QON —Bucky | Palworld & Craftopia (@Bucky_cm) February 14, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



“If you are still playing Palworld, we love you. If you're no longer playing Palworld, we still love you, and we hope you'll come back for round two when you're ready,” Bucky added.

“There are so many amazing games out there to play; you don't need to feel guilty about hopping from game to game.”

Pocketpair recently acknowledged it is “overwhelmingly short” of developers to help the viral hit maintain momentum and just yesterday, the developer reflected upon the significant impact “cheating and the influence of fraudulent activities” is having on rule-abiding players of its hugely popular survival game, outlining some of the steps it'll be taking – including the introduction of an “external anti-cheat solution” – to tackle the problem.