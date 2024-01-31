One of the most iconic Pals of Palworld it is certainly Grizzbolt: almost halfway between a Pikachu and the Ghiblian Totoro, Grizzbolt he is one of the Pals that we can face at the tower bosses, but did you know that we can also capture him?

In this guide we will see all the steps for add Grizzbolt to our team. However, we remind you that it will first be necessary to have completed the bossfight with Zoe.

WARNING: as you continue reading you will inevitably encounter spoilers on the plot, places and characters present in Palworld. We urge you to continue only with this awareness.

How and where to catch Grizzbolt

To go in search of Grizzbolt, know that you will have to equip yourself properly: we recommend first of all having radded and passed level 20 and to have a good team behind you. After that, be aware that you will need to have a flying mount (such as Nitewing) with you.

Then head to the southern area of ​​the game map, precisely near a small island (coordinates: 88, -726) you will find Grizzbolt there, ready to challenge you.

To be honest, Grizzbolt does not always spawn in that area: to have a better chance of finding it we recommend that you visit the island at night (and be careful of the sentries in the area, who will attack you on sight).

Once we have identified our beast, the time has come to start the fight: we advise you to drop Grizzbolt's health to 20% of the total and to use high-rank Capture Spheres, especially behind him: this should increase the chances of capture.