As the launch of Palword In Early Access the guys at Pocket World are releasing a series of gameplay videos dedicated to every single Pal that we will be able to face in battle and enslave… er, add to our ranks of companions.

For example, the video published today is dedicated to Azurobe, an apparently docile aquatic being, but capable of putting the player on the ropes with his ice breaths. We also offer you videos dedicated to the Rayhound, a sort of bloodhound with electric powers, and the Jetdragon, a dragon that targets the player with laser beams and fire-based attacks. You will find many more on PocketPair official YouTube channel.