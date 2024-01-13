As the launch of Palword In Early Access the guys at Pocket World are releasing a series of gameplay videos dedicated to every single Pal that we will be able to face in battle and enslave… er, add to our ranks of companions.
For example, the video published today is dedicated to Azurobe, an apparently docile aquatic being, but capable of putting the player on the ropes with his ice breaths. We also offer you videos dedicated to the Rayhound, a sort of bloodhound with electric powers, and the Jetdragon, a dragon that targets the player with laser beams and fire-based attacks. You will find many more on PocketPair official YouTube channel.
Palworld will soon be available in early access, also on Game Pass
Just a few days ago Pocket Pair announced the early access release date of Palworld, the action RPG that has become known over the years for being a sort of “Pokémon with guns”, where we will be able to face and capture many different little monsters , but using pistols, rifles and other firearms with third-person shooter mechanics.
The appointment is set for next week, to be precise January 19th, on PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass. Through the official FAQ the developers have shared new information about the game, such as the absence of PvP and cross-play at launch.
#Palworld #gameplay #videos #featuring #Pals #abilities
Leave a Reply