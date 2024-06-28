At the beginning of the year, Palworld was a revolution both on the computer and on Xbox thanks to its foray into the subscription service called Game Pass, causing a series of questions due to the resemblance of various characters to those of the Pokémon franchise. For several months it was speculated that there would be a legal battle that would set the precedents around a trial where a ruling would be made on the use of artificial intelligence to create the aforementioned creatures, derived from the position that Nintendo had adopted on investigating any resemblance to its intellectual properties. The reality is that both the big N and The Pokémon Company decided not to take the judicial stand and this has been confirmed by Takuro Mizobe, director of Pocket Pair, the studio at the head of Palworld. For this reason and until now, there is no significant evidence to speak of plagiarism. Although Palworld’s euphoria diminished with the passage of time, the recent franchise achieved spectacular results in its debut since it had revenues greater than $190 million dollars during the first week on the market and its development costs did not exceed six millions. As an anecdotal fact, one of the most striking aspects within Pocket Pair was that while its workforce was giving life to Palworld, the employees received a vacation called Elden Vacation – in reference to Elden Ring – with the intention that each one of them could enjoy Hidetaka Miyazaki’s most recent game, released in 2022. It is to be hoped that with the recent update that has arrived at Palworld, which includes a new island, various additional species and associated challenges, to mention a few features; once again increase the traffic of gamers that had declined weeks ago. In the pipeline there is an eventual version for PlayStation 5 that would be reinforced with cross-play so that a greater number of consumers can enjoy this experience. Regarding Nintendo Switch, it has been commented that the port would not be possible due to the technical limitations of the console. Pocket Air has been one of the most successful companies of 2024 and although its growth arose under inexplicable circumstances, it has every chance to continue exploiting a low-budget license that has generated million-dollar profits and prominent media positioning.

The post Palworld: From controversy to calm first appeared on Atomix.

#Palworld #controversy #calm