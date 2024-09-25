Palworld for PS5 is not yet available in Japan: Although this version of the Pocket Pair title was surprisingly launched on Sony’s console during the latest State of Play, the Japanese market is currently an exception.

“We apologize to all the Japanese users who were waiting for Palworld on PS5, but all our staff are doing their best to launch the game as soon as possible and we hope you can wait a little longer”, reads a message published by the official Palworld profile on Twitter.

No explanation for the delay, in short, but it’s fair to imagine that it had something to do with it. the lawsuit filed by Nintendo right on the eve of Palworld’s debut on PlayStation 5, the team may be making sure they can release it in Japan without running into any further problems.