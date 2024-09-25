Palworld for PS5 is not yet available in Japan: Although this version of the Pocket Pair title was surprisingly launched on Sony’s console during the latest State of Play, the Japanese market is currently an exception.
“We apologize to all the Japanese users who were waiting for Palworld on PS5, but all our staff are doing their best to launch the game as soon as possible and we hope you can wait a little longer”, reads a message published by the official Palworld profile on Twitter.
No explanation for the delay, in short, but it’s fair to imagine that it had something to do with it. the lawsuit filed by Nintendo right on the eve of Palworld’s debut on PlayStation 5, the team may be making sure they can release it in Japan without running into any further problems.
It seemed like it wasn’t going to happen, but instead…
As you may have read in the last few days, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have sued Pocketpair, the Palworld studio, on the basis of excessive similarities between their title and the Pokémon seriessimilarities that everyone had clearly perceived since the project’s debut.
However, being used to Nintendo’s great reactivity when it comes to involving lawyers, and since quite some time has passed since the launch, Many thought that Palworld had avoided this possible problemwhich instead showed up when we least expected it.
At this point we will have to wait to see if the PS5 version of the game will actually be made available anytime soon, as well as what exactly the features will be. consequences of the lawsuit.
