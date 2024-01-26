If you are playing Palworld or you're simply interested in its creatures, you might struggle to keep up with all the catchable monsters in the Pocket Pair game. You will therefore be happy to discover that a fan with a lot of free time (for medical reasons, don't criticize him) has decided to create a site that offers a guide dedicated to Pals. In practice it is a sort of Pokédex or “Paldex” if you prefer.
It's about Palpedia.net and includes all the creatures of Palworld and allows you to see its characteristics and statistics in detail, in addition to various attacks. You can see what types of tasks they can be assigned to, what objects they drop and even their habitat, so you can easily find them if needed.
Been playing a lot of palworld after being stuck home from hip surgery and then spent the last 2 days building Palpedia to track various pieces of useful info
byu/Azarro inPalworld
The Palpedia website also has some useful function: for example, it is possible to search for Pals based on the characteristics we need, so as to have a list made up solely of creatures useful to our needs.
Added to this is a function that allows you to see that Pal will be born if two of our monsters are mated of Palworld. In the future, he plans to add a system to track and share your Pal list, a tool to help you optimize your base, and more.
Palworld, a huge success
Palworld has achieved resounding success worldwide, selling eight million copies in a few days and reaching incredible records in terms of number of concurrent players. It is also a game still in early access and has plenty of room to grow further as new updates arrive.
The results of the game will amaze you, here are the 5 big reasons for the success of the game that is and is not Pokémon.
#Palworld #fan #created #39pokédex39 #information #link #site
Leave a Reply