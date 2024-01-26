If you are playing Palworld or you're simply interested in its creatures, you might struggle to keep up with all the catchable monsters in the Pocket Pair game. You will therefore be happy to discover that a fan with a lot of free time (for medical reasons, don't criticize him) has decided to create a site that offers a guide dedicated to Pals. In practice it is a sort of Pokédex or “Paldex” if you prefer.

It's about Palpedia.net and includes all the creatures of Palworld and allows you to see its characteristics and statistics in detail, in addition to various attacks. You can see what types of tasks they can be assigned to, what objects they drop and even their habitat, so you can easily find them if needed.

The Palpedia website also has some useful function: for example, it is possible to search for Pals based on the characteristics we need, so as to have a list made up solely of creatures useful to our needs.

Added to this is a function that allows you to see that Pal will be born if two of our monsters are mated of Palworld. In the future, he plans to add a system to track and share your Pal list, a tool to help you optimize your base, and more.