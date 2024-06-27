Inside the island in question we find a tower protected by a new faction called The Moonflowers, which players will have to defeat to take possession of this new structure.

Sakurajima is there new island addition to the game world, which also represents the major new content for this update, further expanding the setting and player possibilities within the open world of Palworld.

Pocketpair released today the first big update greater for Palworld or the update called “ Sakurajima ” which was previously announced and brings the game to version 0.3.1 on both PC and Xbox.

Lots of new features added to Palworld from today

On Sakurajima, obviously, there are also new Pals, that is, new creatures to fight and collect to then use them as allies.

An image of Palworld

Among the new features there are also contents related to Multiplayerwith the new Desiccated Desert area.

There is now an oil rig controlled by the Rayne Syndicate in the ocean, which allows you to obtain crude oil as a resource, which also unlocks a new oil rig and allows you to obtain the new material Plasteel, to be used for crafting high-level equipment.

The level cap has been increased to level 55, with new technologies available and an increase in the maximum amount of Pal capture bonuses as well, going from 10 to 12, while the new raid, Blazamut Ryu, features the strongest Dragon-type Pal seen in the game yet.

With Sakurajima also comes a new event which sees meteorites and supplies arriving from the sky, from time to time, and “there may also be an unknown Pal coming from space”, report the developers, without however adding further details.

In short, this is a truly remarkable expansion, which also brings dedicated servers to Xbox, equalizing the situation a bit compared to the PC version. For the rest, we refer you to the trailer of the maxi update, while possible indications emerge on the arrival of Palworld on PS5, awaiting official communications.