Sony Music Entertainment, Aniplex and Pocket Pair Announce Palworld Entertainmenta joint venture that aims to develop the Palworld brand internationally, with a series of projects that have not yet been made official.

Given Sony’s direct involvement, we imagine that the operation will act as a preamble to the inevitable and much talked about Palworld coming to PS5but it will not be limited to that at all: the intention is to expand intellectual property.

How? Surely new merchandise will be produced to be sold through Aniplex circuits, but on the horizon there might even be an animated series which would consolidate the popularity of the series among a potentially new audience.