If there's one game that's making a lot of noise these days, it's it Palworldthe title of Pocketpair which as soon as it arrived in Early Access recorded staggering numbers from the point of view of downloads, and which raised quite a few discussions within the community. It is an open world adventure that mixes surival and crafting dynamics with Pokémon-like dynamics, all seasoned with not-so-subtle attempted references to Zelda. Clearly the title has just appeared in the gaming world, and the Early Access version will be continuously updatedso we will analyze Palworld in this review for what it is so far, doing a summary analysis without going overboard on a numerical evaluation (which would be premature to say the least).

Welcome to the world of Pals!

What is clear right away is that Palworld is a game that takes inspiration – perhaps even too much – by many other titles, the most famous of which have already been mentioned in the introduction. As soon as we start the game, we will be asked to name our world and create our character. Being an early access, know that it will currently be impossible to modify the character aesthetically after the start of the game, a feature that will only be added later.

Once we have created our avatar, we will wake up on a beach with little creatures looking at us curiously. Our first contact with the Pals! The only clue as to what we're doing here is a tablet (similar to that of the last two chapters of Zelda) on which a message will appear telling us to reach some towers. Once we get up, we can begin our exploration, trying to understand what is happening. After talking to the first NPC of the game, we will begin to understand that to survive we will have to really work hard!

First we will learn how to exploit the menu game, quite simple and intuitive, and also with a section with tutorials extremely simplified, which will illustrate the basics of the game. Most of the texts have already been translated into Italian, apart from some pop up confirmation messages which currently do not contain text in our local language. We will then leave to search for materialsfrom wood to stone, up to the most complex ones, in order to create objects and slowly build our base, but above all… capture the Pals and take advantage of their skills!

This part is undoubtedly the one that attracted the players the most: in addition to the survival and crafting mechanics with exploratory elements of a Zelda-like nature, in fact, we will have to create particular spheres For capture the Pals, the cute and very useful little creatures that populate this world. These creatures can really be exploited in all ways (and the word is not really a coincidence…): in addition to making them fight as happens in Pokémon, albeit in a more dynamic way, we will give them different ordersas cultivate the fields or work in the base for create of objects, but we can also ride (flying or ground-based), we will put them to collect resources and so on.

Clearly not all will be the same, and each will have its own particularities and different uses. We will be able to have in squad with us as we explored until 5 Pal, and clearly we will also have to take care of them. Everyone has 4 skills, which are however variable (if you capture 2 creatures from the same race, it does not mean that they will have the same 4 skills). As you may have seen by now, these Pals can also be armed with the weapons that we will create, becoming real – and at times unexpected – war machines.

It doesn't end here, because in the potpourri that has been created, there are also involved dungeon to explore, the poaching (yes, there are also protected and much rarer species that we can capture and sell).

Finally there is also the multiplayer, with the worlds of your friends that can be visited. At this stage of early access it is not present, but be aware that in the future it will also be possible to make exchanges and challenge other playersalways in style Pokémon.

In short, the sense of growth and freedom is felt strongly, as perhaps was the intuition of Pocketpair in combining the dynamics and strengths of other cult titles in the gaming scene in a single game.

How “gold” is this glitter?

On paper we are therefore talking about a game that promises to be extremely full of possibilities, and intriguing to most. Of course they are there some things that, although it is early access, must be well highlighted. First of all, let's go back to what is obvious to everyone: there is the possibility that many of these obvious “inspirations” of the team from other titles lead to some legal troubles, so if something like this were to reveal itself, expect slowdowns and important changes. Secondly, it is clear how this version of the game still is embryonic: some are present and evident defects and bugs that arise during gameplay, in addition to the larger outline shortcomings, such as the aforementioned text files, and thetotal absence of a soundtrack.

It must also be said, however, that many of the things we tried in game turned out to be solid and well thought out, however crazy and reckless they might have seemed at first idea (with the armed Pals themselves at the top).

We're just at the beginning, and we really are curiousi to find out how far this title, already a media and download success, can go forward.